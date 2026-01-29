default-cbs-image
Marshall will be rested Thursday against the Hornets.

Marshall will be held out for the second leg of this back-to-back set. He's been shouldering a big workload for the Mavericks with 31.5 minutes over his last six games. Meanwhile, Cooper Flagg is off the injury report, and Klay Thompson (knee) is probable to play.

