Mavericks' Naji Marshall: Resting Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Marshall will be rested Thursday against the Hornets.
Marshall will be held out for the second leg of this back-to-back set. He's been shouldering a big workload for the Mavericks with 31.5 minutes over his last six games. Meanwhile, Cooper Flagg is off the injury report, and Klay Thompson (knee) is probable to play.
