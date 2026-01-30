Washington closed with 14 points (6-19 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal over 35 minutes during Thursday's 123-121 loss to the Hornets.

Washington made his presence felt on both ends of the court, ending just one rebound shy of a double-double but also posting at least two steals-plus-blocks for the fifth straight contest. Washington has been linked with a move away from the Mavs before the Feb. 5 deadline, but until that materializes, he should continue to see a steady workload in the frontcourt. Washington is averaging 11.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 2.0 blocks per game in his last four contests.