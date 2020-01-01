Mavericks' Ryan Broekhoff: Out Tuesday
Broekhoff (knee) is out for Tuesday's game against the Thunder.
Broekhoff has played a minimal role in the rotation this season, so his absence shouldn't shake things up too much. It's possible Courtney Lee sees more action as a result.
More News
-
Mavericks' Ryan Broekhoff: Deemed questionable Tuesday•
-
Mavericks' Ryan Broekhoff: Scores eight in 18 minutes•
-
Mavericks' Ryan Broekhoff: Healthy inactive Sunday•
-
Mavericks' Ryan Broekhoff: Scores three points in season debut•
-
Mavericks' Ryan Broekhoff: Absent from injury report•
-
Mavericks' Ryan Broekhoff: Expected back Friday•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...