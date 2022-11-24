Dinwiddie amassed 15 points (6-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 125-112 loss to Boston.

Dinwiddie knocked down 75.0 percent of his field-goal attempts and packed the stat sheet with his contributions on the glass and in the assist column. It's also worth noting that he's recorded a steal in four of his last five matchups. Dinwiddie is averaging 16.9 points, 3.2 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.2 steals through 17 games this season.