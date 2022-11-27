Dinwiddie ended Saturday's 105-100 loss to Toronto with 15 points (6-11 FG, 3-8 3Pt), two rebounds and seven assists across 28 minutes.

Dinwiddie scored nine of his 15 points in the first quarter on 3-of-5 shooting from the field, all of which came from three-point range. He finished the first half with 11 points and five assists before adding just four more points and two more assists over the final two quarters as Dallas lost its third straight game. It was just Dinwiddie's fourth time this season with seven or more assists while he was also called for a season-high five personal fouls in the contest.