Cobbins scored 14 points (7-12 FG, 0-0 3Pt, 0-3 FT) and added nine rebounds and one assist during Saturday's G League loss to Sioux Falls.

Cobbins has been rather inconsistent of late, scoring as little as one and as many as 30 in his last five games. On the season, the 27-year-old is averaging 10.8 points and 6.5 rebounds across 19 G League games.