Michael Cobbins: Sees 18 minutes in return
Cobbins scored 11 points (4-6 FG, 0-0 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and added six rebounds, one assist and one block in Thursday's G League win over Windy City.
Cobbins played the fewest minutes of any starter, but perhaps that was due to his return from illness. He'll likely see more time Saturday against Canton.
