Cobbins scored 14 points (5-9 FG, 0-0 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and added six rebounds, one assist, two blocks and four steals during Saturday's G League loss to Austin.

Cobbins missed a couple games with an arm injury but looked no worse for the wear in this one. He got the start and played 31 minutes in the contest.

