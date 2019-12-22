Michael Cobbins: Scores 14 in return
Cobbins scored 14 points (5-9 FG, 0-0 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and added six rebounds, one assist, two blocks and four steals during Saturday's G League loss to Austin.
Cobbins missed a couple games with an arm injury but looked no worse for the wear in this one. He got the start and played 31 minutes in the contest.
