Cobbins scored 16 points (7-9 FG, 0-0 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and added eight rebounds and an assist in Saturday's G League win over Greensboro.

Cobbins has been hot by his standards lately, scoring either eight or 10 points in each of his three prior appearances before punctuating it with an even bigger game Saturday. He's scoring 10.4 points per game across 29 contests for Capital City but doesn't contribute much else statistically.