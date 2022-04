Drummond supplied one rebound in four minutes during Monday's 116-112 loss to Boston.

Drummond hasn't been overly relied upon of late, but Monday was confirmation that he'd been fully usurped by Blake Griffin. Across 73 appearances with Philadelphia and Brooklyn, Drummond averaged 7.9 points per game this season. With Nicolas Claxton likely to be retained and Ben Simmons to be introduced, it's quite possible Drummond finds himself in a different uniform next season.