Johnson provided 12 points (5-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and three assists over 26 minutes during Monday's 134-99 loss to the Trail Blazers.

With the Nets riding out the final stretch of a losing season, Johnson is beginning to make his way onto the streaming radar in deep fantasy leagues. Across his last six contests, Johnson has averaged 9.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.7 blocks in 23.9 minutes per game while shooting 48.6 percent from the field.