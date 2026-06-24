Nets' Danny Wolf: Brooklyn reshuffles frontcourt

Wolf (ankle) is expected to open 2026-27 in a bench role after the Nets acquired Julius Randle ahead of Tuesday's draft.

While Brooklyn did lose Nic Claxton (finger) in the Randle trade, the expectation is that Day'Ron Sharpe is sliding into the top center position next year. Wolf, a 2025 first-rounder, should have a chance to battle for that role in the Las Vegas Summer League as well as during training camp, though Sharpe does possess a veteran's advantage. The Nets also landed Joshua Jefferson near the end of the first round of the 2026 NBA Draft, leaving Wolf to vie with the newcomer as well as Noah Clowney (ankle) for playing time in the frontcourt.