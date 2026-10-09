Wolf amassed nine points (4-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt), six rebounds and four assists in 16 minutes during Thursday's 114-108 preseason win over Philadelphia.

Wolf came off the bench once again, a role that figures to stick come opening night. Both he and Moriz Wagner are likely to be battling for backup minutes behind Day'Ron Sharpe, although it would appear as though Wagner might have the inside running as the first big off the bench. With that said, neither have significant appeal in fantasy leagues, at least not to begin the season.