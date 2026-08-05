Nets' Danny Wolf: Lesser role incoming

Wolf (rest) is ticketed for a reserve role in 2026-27 after the Nets acquired Julius Randle from Minnesota earlier this offseason.

Wolf closed last season as a starter while the Nets gradually began shutting down most of their key players, but the 2025 first-rounder might even struggle for a significant Opening Night role in 2026-27. Not only did Brooklyn add Randle as its starting power forward, but the team also signed Moritz Wagner and drafted Joshua Jefferson to further upgrade the frontcourt.