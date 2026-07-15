Nets' Danny Wolf: Cold from deep in SL win

Wolf finished with 14 points (5-10 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal across 20 minutes in Tuesday's 115-83 Summer League win over Sacramento.

Wolf ended with only nine points in his first Las Vegas Summer League appearance. Since then, the 22-year-old has reached double figures in scoring in his last two Summer League games, though he's shot an inefficient 0-for-6 from deep during that span. Wolf, the 2025 No. 27 overall pick, finished his rookie year by averaging 8.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.6 blocks and 0.5 steals over 20.8 minutes in 57 regular-season games. He should see routine action in 2026-27, potentially making a few starts here and there when necessary.