Nets' Danny Wolf: Modest showing in SL win Friday

Wolf (back) finished with nine points (2-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and one block across 21 minutes in Friday's 91-65 Summer League win over the Knicks.

It wasn't a great performance from Wolf, but it was still an encouraging showing, considering he wasn't available for the California Classic because of a back issue. The 22-year-old appeared in 57 regular-season games for the Nets to begin his NBA career. Although he wasn't a day-to-day producer for the team, he averaged 10.2 points, 2.3 assists, 6.3 rebounds, 0.8 blocks and 0.7 steals over 26.0 minutes in 15 starts. Julius Randle, who was acquired from Minnesota in June, has a firm grasp on the power forward position. While Day'Ron Sharpe is the favorite to start at center, Wolf should have an opportunity to see consistent playing time throughout the 2026-27 campaign.