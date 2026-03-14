Wolf closed with 15 points (4-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 10 rebounds and two assists across 26 minutes during Saturday's 104-97 loss to Philadelphia.

Wolf tied a season high with 10 boards during Saturday's game and finished as the Nets' leading scorer, en route to the first double-double of his NBA career. The rookie first-rounder has started in three of Brooklyn's last four games, but he'll likely come off the bench against the Trail Blazers on Monday if Nic Claxton (rest) is cleared to return.