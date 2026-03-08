Wolf finished Saturday's 107-105 victory over the Pistons with eight points (2-3 FG, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, four assists and one block across 19 minutes.

Wolf logged fewer than 20 minutes for the second straight game, continuing what has been an unpredictable two-week stretch. In eight appearances during that time, he has averaged 10.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.3 three-pointers, barely putting up top-180 value. Although it seems as though Wolf should be ascending, it appears as though the Nets' coaching staff has other ideas, at least for now.