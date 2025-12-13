Wolf closed with 17 points (6-10 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), seven rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 27 minutes during Friday's 119-111 loss to the Mavericks.

Wolf continues to turn heads, scoring at least 17 points for the second time in the past three games. He has seemingly carved out a sizeable role in the Brooklyn rotation and has put himself firmly on the standard league radar. In six games over the past two weeks, he has averaged 13.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.5 three-pointers in 24.6 minutes per contest. Despite some defensive limitations, Wolf is certainly not out of place on a standard league roster.