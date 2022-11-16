Sumner provided 18 points (4-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 9-9 FT), one rebound, one assist and two steals across 22 minutes during Tuesday's 153-121 loss to the Kings.

Sumner has looked impressive since moving to the starting unit and is going through his best stretch of the season after putting up his fourth straight contest with at least 10 points. Ben Simmons returned and came off the bench Tuesday, so there's a chance Sumner might return to a bench role sooner than later, but he's been playing well enough to remain in the first unit. He's averaging 11.6 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game across seven starts.