Nets' Egor Demin: Available for Friday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Demin (back) is available for Friday's game against the Wizards.
Demin is back in action for the second leg of this back-to-back set. The Nets are going to be very shorthanded Friday, so Demin is likely to see a spike in usage as a result.
