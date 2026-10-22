Demin managed four points (2-10 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 0-0 FT), four rebounds, two assists and a steal across 27 minutes in Wednesday's 110-103 loss to the Hornets.

Demin endured a difficult shooting performance in Brooklyn's season opener, missing all five of his three-point attempts while contributing little as a facilitator. However, his 27-minute workload as a starter suggests the Nets remain committed to his development. His fantasy upside will depend on improving his efficiency and generating more assists, as limited scoring and peripheral production could make him difficult to trust in standard formats.