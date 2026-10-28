Demin (leg) stated he isn't sure if he will be able to play in Friday's game against Detroit, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Demin exited Tuesday's 125-124 overtime loss to the Celtics in the first half and didn't return. He isn't sure if he will play Friday versus the Pistons, though he indicated that the injury is "nothing serious," adding that he was kneed in the "muscle/bone area." The 20-year-old has had a slow start to the 2026-27 campaign, averaging 7.8 points, 2.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.0 steals while shooting 28.6 percent from deep. If Demin isn't out there against Detroit, Nolan Traore, who also didn't return to Tuesday's meeting with the Celtics due to cramps, Mikel Brown and Keon Ellis are candidates for more minutes, with two of those players in line to start.