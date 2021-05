Harden will be available for Sunday's finale against the Cavaliers, Malika Andrews of ESPN reports.

The Nets are on the second half of a back-to-back, but all three of Harden, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving will be in action as Brooklyn looks to seal up the No. 2 spot in the East. Harden played 25 minutes Saturday against the Bulls but finished with just five points to go with five rebounds, seven assists, two blocks and a steal.