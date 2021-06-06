Head coach Steve Nash did not have an update on Harden's hamstring following Saturday's Game 1 win over the Bucks, Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reports.

Harden left the series opener just 43 seconds into the game with the right hamstring injury and underwent an MRI shortly after. Nash said the team is still awaiting the results of the MRI, so the shooting guard's status should become much clearer once those results come in. Per Jordan Schultz of ESPN, the Nets will not risk creating a long-term health issue for Harden in attempt to expedite his return.