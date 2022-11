Edwards was recalled by the Nets from Long Islands to suit up for the Nets' Sunday contest against Portland, Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reports.

After leading Long Island in scoring Saturday with 27 points while also being a monster on the glass with 11 rebounds, Kessler has been called upon to suit up for Brooklyn against the Trailblazers. In 11 games with the Nets this year, he's only averaged 3.5 minutes per contest. Expect him to play a limited role for Brooklyn.