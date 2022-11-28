Durant posted 31 points (12-20 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds and five assists in 37 minutes during Sunday's 111-97 victory over the Trail Blazers.

Durant scored 11 of his 31 points and played all 12 minutes in the third quarter. It was his second straight 30-point performance and the ninth time he's reached that mark in 21 games this year. While the 34-year-old is making 53.4 percent of his shot attempts, he's made just 33.3 percent of his three-point tries this season. Sunday's three made shots from beyond the arc tied his most in a game this year.