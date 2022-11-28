Irving closed Sunday's 111-97 win over the Trail Blazers with 22 points (8-17 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds and six assists across 38 minutes.

Irving produced his fourth straight 20-point game Sunday as he helped lead the Nets to victory. Since returning from his suspension on Nov. 20, he's averaging 21.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists while making 52.5 percent of his shot attempts in five games. After making just 28.0 percent of his three-point tries through the first eight games, he's made 40.0 percent of his attempts since returning.