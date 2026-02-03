Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd said Jan. 22 that Irving (knee) "probably" won't be ready to make his season debut until after the All-Star break, Dwain Price of the team's official site reports.

Irving has yet to resume practicing while he continues to work his way through the rehab process for a torn ACL in his left knee, which he had surgically repaired March 26. While he said that Irving had "no timeline" for a return, Kidd didn't provide many details regarding where the veteran point guard stands in his recovery beyond relaying that he's "in good spirits" and "feels great." Kidd also added that the 19-30 Mavericks' position in the standings won't dictate Irving's timeline, instead noting that Irving will be back in action once he's physically and mentally ready. If Irving is able to make a late-season return, he'll likely be subject to heavy restrictions with his minutes, and his presence would presumably result in star rookie Cooper Flagg seeing more time off the ball.