Porter closed Friday's 131-124 loss to Cleveland with 31 points (13-22 FG, 5-10 3Pt), eight rebounds, three assists and one steal over 36 minutes.

Porter appeared to settle in during Friday's matchup, finishing the game second on his team in scoring behind Cam Thomas' 33-point showing. Porter had a tough start to his tenure with the Nets on Wednesday, going 5-for-15 from the field in 25 minutes, but he showcased his shooting ability Friday, particularly from beyond the arc. The Missouri product connected on just under 40.0 percent of his tries from deep over 77 regular-season appearances a season ago with the Nuggets, so he certainly has the ability to continue this type of production with Brooklyn throughout the course of the 2025-26 campaign.