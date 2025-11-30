Nets' Noah Clowney: Probable for Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Clowney is probable to play Monday against the Hornets due to left hip soreness, Meghan Triplett of YES Network reports.
Clowney is dealing with some minor soreness in his hip, but it appears he plans to play through it. Check back for official confirmation on his status closer to Monday's tip-off.
