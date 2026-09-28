Clowney acknowledged Monday that his offensive role will shrink following the Nets' acquisition of Julius Randle, adding that he's focused on improving defensively in order to earn playing time, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Clowney started 60 of his 66 regular-season appearances last campaign and averaged 12.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 27.0 minutes per game. Randle's arrival figures to push the 22-year-old into a reserve role and reduce his shot volume, making Clowney's ability to contribute defensively and on the glass increasingly important to securing consistent minutes in Brooklyn's frontcourt.