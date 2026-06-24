Nets' Noah Clowney: Appears ticketed for bench role

Clowney (ankle) is likely to move into a reserve role after the Nets acquired Julius Randle prior to Tuesday's draft.

Clowney was basically a full-time starter a year ago, coming off the bench just six times across 66 regular-season appearances. Now that Brooklyn has Randle in the fold, however, Clowney figures to open the new campaign as the primary backup power forward. Furthermore, the Nets' selection of Joshua Jefferson near the end of the first round of the 2026 NBA Draft clouds Clowney's fantasy outlook heading into 2026-27.