Clowney finished with 15 points (5-8 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four assists, three rebounds and one steal across 22 minutes off the bench in Monday's 131-122 preseason win over Washington.

Clowney provided an offensive spark for Brooklyn, converting four of his six three-point attempts while also contributing as a facilitator. The 22-year-old forward committed zero turnovers and was one of five Nets players to score at least 15 points. His perimeter shooting should help his case for a meaningful role in Brooklyn's frontcourt rotation, though the team has several options competing for minutes.