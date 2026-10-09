Clowney recorded 11 points (3-4 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), one rebound, one steal and one block in 20 minutes during Thursday's 114-108 preseason win over the 76ers.

Clowney moved into the starting lineup, replacing Michael Porter, who was out due to a wrist injury. Although Clowney ended as one of five Nets players to score double digits, the rest of his box score was a little empty. He is expected to play a bench role when the season gets underway, leaving him off the radar when it comes to standard fantasy leagues.