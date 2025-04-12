Beekman is listed as questionable for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Knicks due to right calf soreness, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Beekman has started in the Nets' last four games, but he could miss Sunday's contest while working through a right calf issue. With D'Angelo Russell (ankle) already ruled out, Beekman's absence would open the door for Tyson Etienne to see more playing time, potentially in a starting role.
