Beekman (calf) is listed in the starting lineup for Thursday's Summer League game against Milwaukee, Ryan Blackburn of MileHighSports.com reports.

Beekman battled a calf injury at the end of the 2024-25 campaign, but he's back at full strength for the start of Summer League play. He'll draw the start alongside Spencer Jones, Hunter Tyson, DaRon Holmes and Tyrell Harrison.