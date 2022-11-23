Gordon finished with 17 points (7-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-5 FT), seven rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 29 minutes during Tuesday's 110-108 loss to the Pistons.

Gordon returned from a three-game absence due to illness and looked impressive, missing just three shots from the field and ending just three boards shy of posting a double-double. Gordon has now scored at least 15 points in three of his last four appearances, and while he doesn't have the offensive role he's had in past seasons, he's replacing what with high-efficiency levels. In fact, he's shooting a career-best 58.5 percent from the field.