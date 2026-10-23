Gordon totaled 20 points (6-9 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds, one assist, two steals and one block in 29 minutes during Thursday's 96-84 loss to the Thunder.

Gordon paced Denver in scoring and made treys, but it wasn't enough to help his team secure the victory. He enjoyed an efficient shooting performance, needing only nine attempts from the field to reach the 20-point threshold. This is a strong start to the 2026-27 campaign for Gordon, who averaged 16.2 points and 1.7 made treys over 36 regular-season games a year ago.