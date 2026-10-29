Gordon registered 15 points (3-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists and a steal across 31 minutes in Wednesday's 104-91 win over the Pelicans.

Gordon compensated for a difficult shooting performance by collecting 11 rebounds and converting seven free throws. His double-double was encouraging, particularly after struggling to establish consistent rebounding production earlier in the season. Gordon's ability to contribute on the glass and from the perimeter gives him useful fantasy versatility, although his scoring remains dependent on opportunities alongside Denver's primary offensive options. This was his first double-double of the season and just the second time he scores in double digits, so the next step is to show more consistency on a game-to-game basis.