Gordon has been diagnosed with a left hamstring strain and his status for Game 7 of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Thunder on Sunday is in jeopardy, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Gordon was seen dealing with this left hamstring problem in the latter stages of the Game 6 win, and it ended up being a complicated issue that might sideline him from Denver's biggest game of the campaign. Gordon has some time to rest since Game 7 will be played Sunday, but if he's unable to recover, then Russell Westbrook could be an option to move into the starting lineup.