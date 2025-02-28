Gordon (calf) will play Thursday night against the Bucks.
Gordon was added to the injury report as probable due to a right calf injury, and as expected, he's been given the green light to suit up. The Arizona product is averaging 17.0 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists over his last five appearances.
