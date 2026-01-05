Gordon (hamstring) racked up 20 points (8-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-6 FT), six rebounds and two assists across 21 minutes during Sunday's 127-115 loss to the Nets.

The Nuggets opted to have Gordon come off the bench in his first appearance since Nov. 21 due to a hamstring strain, though the veteran forward picked up right where he left off before going down. Gordon is now averaging 18.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 2.0 three-pointers in 27.9 minutes per tilt through 14 games, shooting 53.3 percent from the field. Given DaRon Holmes' lack of experience as a starter, it wouldn't be surprising if Gordon soon made his way back into the first unit at center to plug the hole left behind by Nikola Jokic's (knee) absence.