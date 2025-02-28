Gordon is questionable for Friday's game against Detroit due to a left ankle sprain, Vinny Benedetto of The Denver Gazette reports.

The left ankle sprain is a new injury for Gordon, who posted nine points (4-13 FG, 1-6 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 33 minutes during Thursday's 121-112 loss to the Bucks. If the 29-year-old forward misses the second leg of the club's back-to-back set Friday, Julian Strawther and Zeke Nnaji are candidates for a bump in minutes.