Gordon is questionable for Wednesday's game against Phoenix due to a plantar fascia strain in his right foot.
Gordon is at risk of missing a second consecutive contest due to foot troubles. He is joined by Jamal Murray (ankle) as questionable, while Michael Porter (illness) and Nikola Jokic (back/hip) are both probable for Wednesday's affair.
