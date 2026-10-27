Gordon was ejected from Monday's game against the Warriors after picking up back-to-back technical fouls, Danny Emerman of SFStandard.com reports. He'll end the night with seven points (2-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal in 25 minutes.

The game was already well in hand for Golden State with 8:34 left in the fourth quarter when Gordon's night ended early after disagreeing with a foul call. He couldn't get his shot to fall on the offensive end Monday, and he's now been held to seven points in back-to-back appearances.