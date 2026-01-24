Gordon is questionable to return to Friday's game against the Bucks due to a right hamstring strain, Bennett Durando of The Denver Post reports.

Gordon didn't start the second half and may be held out of the final two quarters due to the hamstring injury. It's worth noting that the veteran forward previously missed over a month with a strained right hamstring, and the Nuggets could be exercising caution on the second leg of their back-to-back set. While Gordon is on the sidelines, DaRon Holmes and Hunter Tyson are candidates for increased minutes.