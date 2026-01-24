Gordon (hamstring) won't return to Friday's game against the Bucks, Katy Winge of Altitude Sports reports.

Gordon aggravated his strained right hamstring in the first half, and he'll finish with 13 points (4-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds, three assists and two steals across 16 minutes. The veteran forward previously missed over a month due to the same injury, and even if this latest recurrence proves to be less severe, Gordon appears highly likely to miss time once again. The Nuggets return to action Sunday in Memphis.