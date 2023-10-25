Gordon posted 15 points (7-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt), seven rebounds, five assists, one block and two steals in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 119-107 victory over the Lakers.

Last season, Gordon finished with at least 15 points, seven rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block just one time. It's safe to say the high-flying forward got off to a great start in the regular-season opener, but fantasy managers likely can't count on this type of all-around production on a regular basis. With that said, Gordon, who's often overlooked while playing next to one of the best duos in the NBA, has been a quality source of efficient points and rebounds since joining Denver.