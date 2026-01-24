Gordon (hamstring) won't return to Friday's game against the Bucks, Katy Winge of Altitude Sports reports.

Gordon aggravated his strained right hamstring in the first half, and he'll finish with 13 points (4-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds, three assists and two steals across 16 minutes. The veteran forward previously missed over a month due to a right hamstring strain, and his status will be worth monitoring ahead of Sunday's game against the Grizzlies.